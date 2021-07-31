Santa Fe Plaza — which opened nearly two years ago — is now Temple’s town square.
The plaza, a paved and grassy spot with offices, a walking trail and a historic rail depot and museum on the western edge of downtown, is a successful community gathering point that hosts local events, concerts and ceremonies in addition to ongoing workforce and educational training.
The development in the 300-400 block of Santa Fe Way — a rebranding of West Avenue A between South Third Street and South 11th Street — connects Temple’s railroad past through its active Amtrak station to the city’s future as the headquarters for multiple agencies that seek to improve the region’s economic, business, workforce and educational opportunities.
Stop by and you’re likely to see families and passersby finding cool relief — especially in the summer — at the plaza’s most notable year-round attraction — ground-level fountains that spout inviting streams of water, a stylish splash pad for the public. Expect screams of delight.
“We love coming by here when we get a moment,” Emily Harkens said as her toddler ran through the water. “It’s such a nice place to hang out.”
The fountains attract selfie takers and other photographers, often at sunset or early evening as multi-color LED lights give a vibrant hue to the water streams. Walkers, joggers and bicyclists often stop by, too.
“The Santa Fe Plaza was the result of years of planning and collaboration from many different organizations,” city of Temple spokesman Cody Weems told the Telegram. “This multifunctional facility has made downtown Temple a place to work, learn and play.
“This is a place that residents will be able to enjoy for years to come.”
The $40 million redevelopment in front of the Santa Fe Depot has prompted calls for a similar public facility in downtown Killeen, although Bell County officials say they have no current plans to invest in a new government office facility as more jail space is immediately needed, but discussions are ongoing.
Santa Fe Plaza has become a prized development.
The plaza, built by a partnership of several local entities, won an award less than a year after it opened on Oct. 8, 2019. Last September, the plaza, along with the adjacent Santa Fe Market Trail, received the “best downtown public improvement” president’s award from a state organization. The award, for cities with a population of 50,000 or more, was given by the Texas Downtown Association.
Four agencies — the Temple Chamber of Commerce, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, the Temple Economic Development Corp. and Temple Independent School District — are housed in office buildings on the east and west ends of the plaza, making it a frequent destination point for local education and business leaders.
Envisioned for decades
Temple city leaders envisioned new development near Santa Fe Plaza for decades, but beginning in 2012, they developed a plan to transform downtown.
In presentations to the Temple City Council, the Temple Tax Increment Finance District Reinvestment Zone board of directors No. 1 and other community groups in 2014, developer John Kiella laid out a grand vision: The Santa Fe plaza “will celebrate the history of Temple.”
“We want it to be a monument to Temple and focal point of downtown development,” Kiella said then.
The plaza would feature “a Class A office park, and there has been a bunch of interest,” he said.
City Manager Brynn Myers, then an assistant city manager, said the Santa Fe Plaza would be a centerpiece for downtown development.
“It’s very exciting,” she said. “It will take about 18 months for construction.”
The two office buildings were constructed first, after the city approved a contract for the plaza in June 2018.
Each office building anchors the Santa Fe Depot, which houses the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, a popular attraction for families.
Education headquarters
Temple ISD, which previously had six departments scattered in multiple buildings around the district, is now housed in the Administrative Building headquarters, which includes multiple training rooms for educators and a school board meeting room. Student services, human resources, communications, the superintendent’s office, finance and operations, and curriculum and instruction are now housed together.
The district completed its move in November 2018.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said the district would not be able to build an multi-story office building without its partnerships with the city and other entities.
“We are so lucky,” he told the Telegram. “You don’t get facilities like this through a bond.”
Temple ISD only had to pay $2 million out of the $12 million cost of the new building. The remaining $10 million was paid by the Tax Reinvestment Zone.
City officials held the grand opening for the plaza on Oct. 7, 2019 — more than a year after the city approved construction.
Killeen proposal
Could a similar project spur economic development in downtown Killeen, where nearly 70% of buildings are vacant?
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said Bell County approached the city at a July 13 meeting with the possibility of moving the county’s annex on Priest Drive somewhere else. Segarra suggested downtown.
“I think it will bring the spark we need to the downtown area,” Segarra told FME News Service.
Segarra said he’d want a new county annex building to be almost like a one-stop shop for multiple duties residents need to get done, including moving vehicle registration, the Justice of Peace offices and other county functions all under one roof, as well as a proposed second driver’s license office.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county currently is looking at multiple options for additional space for the Killeen Annex. He said the county started reviewing the space following the Texas Department of Public Safety vacating one of the buildings at the current Priest Drive campus.
Blackburn said the tax assessor-collector previously made commissioners aware of space needs at the Killeen facility based on current service demands.
“That led us to step back and take a look at the entire campus and all of the offices there,” Blackburn said. “We want to make sure, before we invest any dollars, that we do so in the most efficient and effective way possible, whether at that location or at another site.”
County spokesman James Stafford said commissioners have set aside $10.1 million for the project, with some of the money having come from recent certificate of obligation bonds that were approved.
“At this time, everything is on the table, in terms of renovation or relocation,” Stafford said. “There is not a design or timeline at the moment, as discussions are ongoing.”
The county is planning to expand the jail to deal with a growing population. The county has several current agreements with other counties to house inmates.
Temple’s gathering place
In June, dozens of Temple residents and others lined both sides of the street by Santa Fe Plaza as about 100 cars, dating from 1909 to 1974, involved in the 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race arrived at the plaza for an overnight stop.
Community events are part of the plaza’s appeal as children often play on the grassy lawn, officials said.
The plaza also hosted the Temple Police Department’s June event, Burgers with a Badge.
Temple Police Officer Cody Close, who coordinated the event, was elated with the turnout.
“This is an event that the department puts on for the community; to let them know that we’re here to serve you in more ways than one … and who doesn’t like free food,” she said.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.