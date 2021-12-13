BELTON — The city of Kempner received some neighborly help from Bell County Monday in the form of two used law enforcement vehicles.
The county’s Commissioners Court unanimously approved the sale of the two vehicles to Kempner following a request by the city’s mayor last week. The two vehicles — 2015 and 2017 Ford Explorers — were sold to the city for a total of $9,000.
Kempner Mayor John Wilkerson, who also volunteers with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said he had heard that the county had the vehicles through his local connections.
Wilkerson, who was elected this May, told the Commissioners last week that the city’s department planned to use funds received from the federal government to replace some of its existing police vehicles.
“When I took over the office of mayor this year, unfortunately I found myself operating at a deficit immediately due to the poor spending policy of the previous administration,” Wilkerson, a legislative liaison for the Texas Municipal Police Association, said. “The only saving grace is this money that has come down from the federal government has opened up some opportunities for us.”
While Commissioners were in favor of the sale, County Judge David Blackburn wanted to know more about the department.
Wilkerson said that Kempner, a Lampasas County city of 1,188 residents, only has an annual budget of about $360,000, with only a police chief and one full-time officer. He said the department also has three reserve officers who only work when needed.
Aside from its small staff, Wilkerson said his city’s police department has only two vehicles that it uses, with one of those having constant problems.
Wilkerson said he wanted to purchase the vehicles right away for his city instead of waiting until the next county auction and having to compete against others.
Talking to the Commissioners, Wilkerson pointed out that the county also benefited, getting the money for the vehicles right away and not having to wait.
“It is my understanding, and I have been doing a lot of research, that a lot of these vehicles go for around $5,000 when they go to auction,” Wilkerson said. “And so, instead of this Commissioners Court having to wait for these vehicles to go to auction, what I am proposing is $5,000 for the 2015 model and $4,000 for the 2017 model.”
Wilkerson said he offered less for the second vehicle due to existing problems with its air conditioner, which is estimated to cost between $800 and $1,000 to repair.
Once Kempner receives the SUVs, officials plan to transition one of their existing vehicles into an administration vehicle.