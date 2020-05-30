A fire early Saturday morning damaged a home, displacing eight people.
The fire started at 3809 East Dr., with heavy smoke coming from the structure as Temple firefighters arrived.
The house sustained significant damage to the exterior and the attic, Santos Soto III, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman, said in a news release. The cause is under investigation.
There were no reported injuries and all occupants were able to evacuate the house before firefighters arrived, he said.
The blaze displaced eight occupants — five adults and three children.
Temple Fire and Rescue responded with five units and 14 personnel. Temple Police Department officers and paramedics also responded.