After a full day of activities Saturday, the Fourth of July celebration continues with more events today.
In Temple, the city will hold its 23rd H-E-B All American Family Fun Festival & Fireworks Show that was first reworked, and later canceled, last year.
The festival will take place 4-9:30 p.m. today at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway in West Temple.
The festival will include live music, food trucks and a large fireworks show that city officials said will make the event larger than those held in past years. The event will be free and open to the public, with the city hoping the venue change will allow for better parking and accessibility to the venue.
Belton events
First Baptist Church in Belton will hold its 50th annual God & Country Concert at 3 p.m. today at the church, 506 N. Main St.
The Backyard Party at Schoepf’s concert and fireworks show will start at 6 p.m. at 702 E. Central Ave.
Holiday closures
Most federal, state, county and local government offices, including Temple and Belton, will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day.
However, solid waste collection in both Temple and Belton will operate on their regular schedules, beginning Monday.