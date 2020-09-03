BELTON — The Bell County District Attorney’s Office seeks to revoke a Temple woman’s probation in a case in which she led officers on a pursuit while an 18-month infant was in the vehicle.
Alexandra Kay Armour was 17 in 2016 when she was charged and convicted of abandoning/endangering a child without the intent to return, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and misdemeanor marijuana charges.
Her convictions were on Dec. 14, 2017, in the Bell County 264th District Court with Judge Martha Trudo presiding in both cases. Armour was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.
Because she allegedly violated several terms of her probation — drug possession, incomplete community service hours, no psychological screening or counseling and lack of outpatient treatment — the District Attorney’s Office filed a motion in August 2019 to adjudicate Armour’s probation.
Armour was released in April 2018 from prison after she served portions of two sentences, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.
She was arrested in July 2019 by the Bell County Organized Crime Unit for possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams. She was one of two people who answered the door for the investigators’ search warrant. Found during the search were 14 cartridges of THC oil, $980 in cash, digital scales and a bag of marijuana.
Armour told her attorney, Michael White, the information about the organized crime arrest wasn’t true, White said.
The prosecution’s motion to revoke Armour’s probation was to be heard Tuesday.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said the Armour case “was rescheduled due to time limitations of the court’s docket on the day it was set.”
“This is a contested revocation hearing which will require a greater amount of time for the court to consider the case than was available on the court’s docket today,” he said.
First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell on Thursday provided the dates for the upcoming bond revocation hearings. Two hearings are set Oct. 6 for the evading arrest and abandoning/endangering a child convictions.
A jury trial for felony drug possession is set for Oct. 26.
“The cases have had court settings throughout the pendency of the case,” Newell said. “As in all cases there has been some delay since March of this year attributable to limitations in court settings and in-person appearances.”
Armour’s 2016 charges stem from a vehicle pursuit that went through Temple, Troy and back into Temple again until she crashed the car at Lower Troy Road and East Young Avenue and led officers on a foot chase. The vehicle she drove, an Audi A4, didn’t have a front license plate. She also didn’t signal a turn and ran a stop sign.