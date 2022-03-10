A Temple man was sentenced to five years probation for punching his 13-year-old stepson in the jaw, causing him injuries.
Vicente Avila, 40, was sentenced Monday by Judge Steve Duskie of the 426th District Court for a charge of injury to a child, a third-degree felony. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 24, court records showed.
At about 6 p.m. Jan. 27, 2021, Temple Police Department officers responded to a residence on the 1200 block of Kiskadee Branch Drive for a welfare check of a runaway, according to an arrest affidavit.
The teen showed up at about 7:23 p.m. at his grandmother’s home in the 500 block of Pumpkin Drive.
Once at the scene, officers learned from the teen’s grandmother that he has been abused in the past, and often flees to her residence.
“Temple officers have previously been to the residence on Kiskadee in October of 2020 where (the teen) stated he had injured his arm after suspect pushed him into a cage,” the affidavit said.
As part of the investigation, officers learned the teen was misbehaving when Avila said he “would take care of it,” the affidavit said.
Avila then walked up to the teen and punched him once in the face, causing him to stay on the ground injured for several minutes before standing up, the affidavit said.
“Officers told the suspect that he could discipline his children but could not ‘punch him in the face like a grown man,’” the affidavit said. “Suspect later claimed that ‘it wasn’t that hard, it was just a jab.’ The suspect continued to complain that he had injured his hand … and that the (teen) must have an ‘iron jaw.’”
Officers interviewed the teen, and he had swelling that turned into bruises as he spoke to officers. The teen was taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center to be examined.
Avila posted a $20,000 bond on Feb. 25, 2021.