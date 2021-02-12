A Temple resident who attempted to run for mayor in 2018 but was ruled ineligible because his voter registration was invalid at the time is once again seeking the top elected position here.
Richard Arwood, 51, announced Friday he is challenging first-term Mayor Tim Davis, 54, for his City Council seat. Friday was the deadline for candidates to file for a spot on the May 1 ballot. Temple spokesman Cody Weems confirmed Arwood filed on Friday. Davis filed on Jan. 13.
The mayor’s seat is the only spot slated for this year’s election. The mayor is elected at large and has a three-year term.
“I want to represent all of Temple and create a better sense of community among our citizens,” Arwood said. “I look forward to sharing my plans with you and earning your vote as the next mayor of Temple.”
Arwood, a purchaser at papermaker StarCorr Sheets, said his top issues include improving the Temple’s infrastructure, which he said has not kept up with the city’s growing demands, and to reexamine the municipality’s strategic plan and to update it regularly.
The city’s strategic plan is updated annually during its budget process.
Davis, the owner of the Temple-based employee benefits insurance agency Texas Benefit Alliance, said he is ready for the contested race.
“I am not surprised at all that I have an opponent,” said Davis, who got his current term after running unopposed three years ago. “One thing that we’ve really been pushing lately is citizen participation in the city. That includes candidates running for City Council. Absolutely, I welcome it and I am ready.”
During his first term, Davis said the city has had a number of accomplishments. He pointed to unprecedented economic development growth across Temple and inside the industrial park as well as the new boards and commission system that is rolling out right now.
“I have been encouraging people to get involved, and the boards and commissions are one way to do that,” the mayor said. “The staff, in my opinion, is the best that we’ve ever had. I’m very excited with what we’ve accomplished and where we’re going. I’m ready to see what’s next.”
West Temple residents also will decide the Area 4 seat on the Belton school board. Trustee Chris Flor and newcomer Brent Coates are seeking the seat.
The last day to register to vote for the May 1 election is April 1. Early voting starts April 19 and ends April 27.