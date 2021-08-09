BELTON — Abigail Ferrer has had aspirations to become a nurse since she was in Kindergarten.
“Everybody says they want to be Superman or whatever when they’re little, but I’ve always wanted to be a nurse. It kind of just stuck,” Ferrer said. “I didn’t always know what I wanted to specialize in … but I ended up deciding on NICU nursing in the fifth or sixth grade.”
On Monday, Ferrer took a step forward in her journey towards becoming a nurse when she began her freshman year — the first day of the fall semester at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“I’m obviously excited to get that college experience everyone talks about, but I’m also ready to work toward what the Lord has called me to,” she said. “In (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) nursing, you’re not just taking care of these little tiny bodies … you’re taking care of a body that also holds a spirit. If the Lord allowed that little body to grow in the womb, then I want to do everything I can to help it grow outside of the womb, too.”
The 18-year-old said she is happy to have kicked her collegiate career off in a community that possesses such a positive Christian atmosphere.
“It makes it feel a lot more welcoming,” Ferrer said. “We just did welcome week and I would have been a lot more overwhelmed than if I had not participated ... just because there were a lot of connections made and questions that were answered.”
On Saturday, more than 400 UMHB students participated in Love CTX — one of the student-led community service events offered during welcome week. This year, UMHB partnered with One More Child to prepare 18,000 meals for Belton Independent School District students.
Brandon Skaggs, vice president for student life at UMHB, said it was an honor to partner with the Christ-centered service provider.
“UMHB prepares students for leadership, service, and faith-informed discernment in a global society,” he said in a news release. “This project is their first service experience of many on the UMHB campus.”
Katy Hartt, UMHB’s assistant director of student organizations, agreed and applauded the welcome week steering committee that organized the Love CTX program this fall.
“I am so proud of the committee of students who led this event. They worked alongside each other to make a significant impact in the lives of hungry children in our community,” she said.
Joel Goff, a freshman, told the Telegram he hopes to make a similar impact in other communities during his time at UMHB.
“UMHB has a lot of extracurricular activities, and I’m trying to get out and do more things with more people,” he said “I know there’s a lot of mission trips that go on … so I’d like to participate in those. I’ve done a lot of mission trips with my church and I’ve always enjoyed helping other people’s communities.”
But in the meantime, Goff, who was sporting UMHB gear from head to toe, said he is simply looking forward to his first semester of college.
“I don’t know how this year is going to go, but I’ve met quite a few more friends than I thought I was going to. Plus classes have been too bad yet,” he said. “Right now, I’m just looking forward to getting through the school year and moving forward in my (pre-med) career.”
Like Goff, Chloe Thomas, a 23-year-old graphic design student, has enjoyed the opportunity to make more friends — connections she said were harder to make last year during an era of remote instruction.
“It was really hard to make friends last year because my classes were cut in half, so there would only be like four or five other students in my classes. That was really hard,” she said. “But today has been nice. There’s more people in the classes now, and it feels like people aren’t as standoffish.”
As COVID-19 is still active, UMHB is asking its community to “be responsible and considerate of others.”
“Practice frequent hand-washing and cough etiquette/respiratory hygiene,” UMHB said in a letter to students. “As with any contagious illness, to protect others, you must stay home/away from others if you are sick until your healthcare provider advises that you can resume regular activities.”
UMHB said it does not currently plan to have a COVID-19 dashboard posted to its website since mandatory reporting is no longer required.
“Rest assured, the university will monitor local conditions carefully and will follow all directives issued by the state governor or other federal, state, or local health officials,” the university said. “Should the need arise for UMHB to change our mode of operations for any area of the university during the 2021-2022 academic year, including course delivery methods, we will communicate that as soon as possible.”
UMHB also encouraged all of its students to consider getting vaccinated during an upcoming free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with the National Guard. The two-day clinic, which does not require appointments, will operate from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at Stribling Hall.
“It is important for all of us to do our part to keep our campus community safe,” UMHB said. “As we saw in the spring, by acting responsibly and following recommended guidelines, we can have a safe and fun learning environment.”