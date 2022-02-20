Various northbound and southbound Interstate 35 lane closures in Temple are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. tonight.
The Texas Department of Transportation said it will conduct overnight lane closures for pavement repairs and sign installations.
The two left lanes of northbound I-35 will be closed Sunday night from North Loop 363 at mile marker 304 to Bottoms East Road near Troy. TxDOT crews will repair the pavement in that area.
On southbound I-35, the left two lanes will be closed from North Loop 363 at mile marker 304 to West Nugent Avenue in Temple. That closure is for sign installation, TxDOT said.
Both closures are scheduled to end at 6 a.m. Monday.
TxDOT encourages motorists to watch their speed, avoid distractions and pay attention in work zones.