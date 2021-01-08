Central Texas may see its first snowfall of 2021 early Sunday morning.
Up to two inches of snow is possible for the Temple-Killeen area Sunday morning as parts of Texas are under a winter storm watch.
The National Weather Service issued the storm watch as isolated amounts of snow are expected in North and Central Texas as well as the Panhandle.
The Texas Department of Transportation said it’s ready for the wintry weather.
Agency crews on Friday morning began applying pretreatment to state-operated bridges and overpasses within TxDOT’s Waco District, which includes Bell, Coryell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Hamilton, Hill and Bosque counties.
“All overpasses and bridges in the Bell County, and district wide, will be pretreated,” spokesman Jake Smith said.
The pretreatment is a brine solution that helps prevent the ice and snow from sticking to a road’s surface, Smith said.
Maintenance crews will continue to monitor the forecast and adjust as conditions evolve, he added.
TxDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during wintry weather. For those that travel, the agency recommends reducing your driving speed and increasing the distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you; use caution on bridges, overpasses and ramps that usually freeze first; do not use lane control or assist; and slow down and move over for emergency or stopped vehicles.
The transportation department’s Waco District will post updates and information on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
The Weather Service forecasts a high of 51 and a low of 36 today.
There is a 90 percent chance of rain or snow Sunday as the high will reach 41 and the low will be 32.
Partly sunny skies will return Monday, which is forecast with a high of 43 and a low of 29.
Warming stations open
Temple’s two warming stations opened Thursday evening as cold weather inundated Central Texas.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Temple Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, plan to stay open for homeless residents each night until at least Sunday. Both shelters provide a warm place on a cold night, and distribute dinner and breakfast to their clients.
Roy Rhodes, pastor at the church, told the Telegram that the two organizations may keep the shelters open if the weather stays cold.
Both of the shelters open each night that the temperature, when taking into account wind chill, is below freezing or below 35 degrees on wet nights.
Volunteers are needed at Impact Church, Rhodes said. Those interested in volunteering may email the church at impacttempletx@gmail.com.