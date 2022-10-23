There was a lot for children to do and for everybody to learn Saturday during Fire Safety Day at the Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St.
Landy Setzer, fire marshal of Temple Fire & Rescue, said the purpose of the event was to educate people about fire safety and give them a chance to come out and meet the firefighters.
“We have the opportunity to show them around the station, show them the equipment we use,” he said.
Some of the children petted Smokey, the fire department’s new Dalmatian puppy. Setzer said Smokey belongs to Santos Soto, the public information officer, and is also the new mascot.
“Hopefully, he’ll be with us for a few years, to help us with public education,” Setzer said.
Soto is also the public educator, he said.
“He’s out frequently with the public schools, teaching them fire safety.”
Soto also visits housing associations, industries and apartment complexes, he said, teaching cardio pulmonary resuscitation, stop-the-bleed, and other programs.
“Every year we end up getting more requests for education, so we hope that translates into people understanding how to react in an emergency situation,” Setzer said.
The day’s activities included a ride on the vintage Diamond T fire engine, driving a pedal cart through an obstacle course, and participating in an evacuation drill from the fire department’s safety house.
The fire safety day was also an opportunity to promote the fire department’s Rescue Elves program.
Susan Randles, wife of Fire Chief Mitch Randles and coordinator of the program, said the purpose of Rescue Elves is to provide Christmas gifts for families that are struggling.
“We work in conjunction with TISD and BISD,” she said. “We cover any school in the Temple fire district. They provide the names of families.”
Last year, Rescue Elves sponsored 219 children in 79 families, she said. The Rescue Elves usually try to give the families toiletries, socks, underwear and other clothing, she said.
“And then we also try to provide a few items off their want list,” she said.
Rescue Elves covers children from birth to 18, she said. They do bake sales and also accept monetary donations. She can be reached at skrandles@sbcglobal.net or through 254-298-5282.
Daniel Bush, the son of Assistant Fire Chief Kirby Bush, walked around costumed as an Among Us character.
“It looks really cool and I like Among Us,” Daniel said. “They are kind of like aliens. Some of them have a shape shift.”
Deonta Davis of Temple, a member of the city’s Emergency Services Advisory Board, sat at a table with his wife, China, and their daughters, Karma, 3, and Zyzy, nine months. Across the table sat China’s nephew, Chris Robinson, and her mom, Doreacha Robinson.
Deonta said they were getting ready to eat hot dogs. They had just taken photos with a fire engine and the Dalmatian mascot.
Karma said she was ready to “go fight fires.” China said they plan to make a home safety plan.
Diann Fawelek of Temple, secretary of the Community Emergency Response Team, and other team members helped to serve hot dogs, chips and drinks. They were also doing a bake sale to benefit the Rescue Elves. Designed to help the fire department in the event of a disaster, CERT meets monthly and has about 15 members.
“We haven’t been called out recently,” she said. “We do a lot of first aid booths, like at city events.”
Megan Hackworth of Waco and her daughter, Annabelle, 12, talked about keeping children safe in the car. They gave out goody bags and informed people that Temple Fire & Rescue has a car seat technician.
“Families can come in and make sure they are using their car seats correctly,” she said. The department has classes three times a month on car seat safety, she said.
By Texas law, she said, any child under eight years old or shorter than 4’ 9” must be in some type of car safety seat. For older children, she said, there is a booster seat. It lifts them up so the seat belt fits correctly.
“Most car seats are being used a little bit incorrectly,” she said. “So it’s always a good idea to get it checked by an expert.”