A Temple man was indicted on felony charges for a shooting after returning to the scene of the crime and asking officers about a phone he dropped in the area.
D’Shawn Quantez Jordan, 20, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
On May 24, officers with the Temple Police Department investigated a shooting in the 400 block of Fryers Creek Drive, according to an arrest affidavit.
“A witness stated that a medium-sized black male with dreads shot at a white car multiple times and then entered a tan SUV,” the affidavit said. “Video surveillance from the area showed that an object fell out of the tan SUV during the incident.”
While investigating the scene, officers noted on the affidavit finding an iPhone and identified it as the object that fell from the SUV.
“While on scene, D’Shawn Jordan approached TPD officers and inquired about the phone,” the affidavit said. “D’Shawn Jordan was detained and interviewed. During the interview, D’Shawn Jordan admitted to the shooting.”
A witness at the scene, the affidavit said, also identified Jordan as the alleged shooter.
Jordan remained at the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
Other indictments
Taylor Davis, 31, of Temple, theft from a person.
Jessica Slauson, 35, of Killeen, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Keenon Robinson, 21, of Rogers, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Seth Gilbert, 31, of Temple, assault of a family member by strangulation.
Emmit Donahue, 49, of Temple, assault of a family member by strangulation.
Dalquinceon Byers, 23, of Temple, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Vadell Phillips, 20, of Killeen, debit card abuse.
Jessica Morelli, 32, of Temple, assault on a public servant.
Walter Beasley, Jr., 32, of Temple, assault of a household member by strangulation.
Dustin Smith, 42, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
Jonathan Pursel, 40, of Salado, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Glen Starling, 62, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Heidi Cunningham, 46, of Nolanville, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Michael Frederic, 35, of Miami Beach, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Stacey Duske, 45, of Holland, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.