Bell County
Early voting will be conducted in person at these locations:
• Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave.
• Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
• Killeen - Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
• Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.
• Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Rd.
• Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing
Hours:
Oct. 13-16 (Tuesday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 17 (Saturday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 (Sunday) from noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19-23 (Monday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 24 (Saturday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 (Sunday) from noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26-30 (Monday - Friday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Coryell County
Early voting will be conducted in person at these locations:
• Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
• Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville
Hours:
Oct. 13-16 (Tuesday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 (Monday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 20 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 21-23 (Wednesday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 (Monday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 27 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 28-30 (Wednesday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Falls County
Early voting will be conducted in person at this location:
• Falls County Courthouse, 125 Bridge St., Room 111, Marlin
Oct. 13-30
Curbside voting available to those who can’t walk or stand for long periods. Call 254-883-1521.
Lampasas County
Early voting will be conducted in person at this location:
• Lampasas County Conference Room, 409 S. Pecan St., Lampasas
Hours:
Oct. 13-16 (Tuesday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 (Monday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 20 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 21-23 (Wednesday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 (Monday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 27 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 28-30 (Wednesday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McLennan County
Early voting will be conducted in person at these locations:
• McLennan County Elections Administration Office, Records Building (Basement), 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, Waco
• Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave., Waco
• Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court, Hewitt
• Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave., Robinson
• First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
Hours:
Oct. 13-16 (Tuesday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 17 (Saturday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 (Sunday) from 1 to 6 p.m.
Oct. 19-23 (Monday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 24 (Saturday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 (Sunday) from 1 to 6 p.m.
Oct. 26 (Monday - Friday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Milam County
Early voting will be conducted at:
• Bea’s Kitchen, 101 E. Main St., Cameron
Oct. 13-16 (Tuesday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 17 (Saturday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 (Monday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 20 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 21-23 (Wednesday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 24 (Saturday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 28-30 (Wednesday - Friday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St., Buckholts
Oct. 13-16 (Tuesday - Friday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 (Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 20 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 21-23 (Wednesday - Friday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 (Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 27 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 28-30 (Wednesday - Friday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St., Rockdale
Oct. 13-16 (Tuesday - Friday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 (Monday) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 20 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 21-23 (Wednesday - Friday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 (Monday) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 27 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 28-30 (Wednesday - Friday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Thorndale VFW, 304 E. Moerbe St., Thorndale
Oct. 13-16 (Tuesday - Friday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 (Monday) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 20 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 21-23 (Wednesday - Friday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 (Monday) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 27 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 28-30 (Wednesday - Friday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Williamson County
Early voting will be conducted at these locations:
• Georgetown: Williamson County Georgetown Annex, 100 Wilco Way, HR108,
Note: Limited ballot voting will be conducted at the Georgetown location only.
Branch locations:
• Austin: Anderson Mill Limited District, 11500 El Salido Parkway
• Austin: RE Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil Drive
• Austin: Spicewood Springs Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Road
• Cedar Park: Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd.
• Cedar Park: Cedar Park Randalls, 1400 Cypress Creek Road
• Georgetown: The Worship Place Church, 811 Sun City Blvd.
• Georgetown: Georgetown ISD Technology Building, 603 Lakeway Drive
• Georgetown: Georgetown Randalls, 5721 Williams Drive
• Georgetown: Parks & Recreation Administration Building, 1101 N. College St.
• Hutto: Wilco Hutto Annex, 321 Ed Schmidt Blvd., Suite 100.
• Jarrell: Jarrell ISD Administration, 108 E. Ave. F
• Leander: Pat Bryson Municipal Hall, 201 N. Brushy St.
• Liberty Hill: Liberty Hill Municipal Court, 2801 RR 1869
• Round Rock: Baca Senior Center, 301 W. Bagdad St., Building 2
• Round Rock: Round Rock Randalls, 2051 Gattis School Road
• Round Rock: Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive
• Round Rock: Williamson County Jester Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd.
• Taylor: Taylor City Hall, 400 Porter
Hours:
Oct. 13-Oct. 30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (except Sundays)
Oct. 18 (Sunday): 1-6 p.m.
Oct. 25 (Sunday): 1-6 p.m.