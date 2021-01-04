BELTON — Ten newly elected Bell County officials and a temporary justice of the peace were sworn in Monday during a special Commissioners Court meeting.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn and County Court at Law 3 Judge Rebecca DePew administered the oaths of office at the Bell County Courthouse. Each official took their oath separately, while having the process streamed online to help maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blackburn congratulated all of those who had been elected and were going to be sworn in, explaining the need for the change in the swearing-in ceremony to those gathered.
“Historically the swearing in ceremony has been done at the Justice Center in one of the district courtrooms that is a large courtroom,” Blackburn said. “We had everybody gathered there, friends and family of all of the officials that were being sworn in at that location. With our coronavirus protocols that are in place statewide, as well as at the justice center … it was not possible to do that swearing-in ceremony in the same matter as we have done in the past.”
Keith Reed, 68, was appointed to a temporary position to fill the Justice of the Peace Place 1 seat for Judge David Barfield, who informed county officials he is unable to serve in his position due to a medical condition. Barfield was sworn in to his elected position over the phone. No information was available from Barfield’s family or county officials about his medical condition.
Reed, who formerly was chief of police in both Troy and Lorena, said he has known Barfield for about 20 years and hopes that the judge will be able to recover soon and come back to work.
This will be the first time that Reed has served as a justice of the peace, and he will need to take classes on how to do the job before he starts. Reed said that while he is new, he has done work as an adjunct professor, with special focus on constitutional law, and search and seizure, which he expects will help him out with some of his duties. He said civil cases will be a new challenge for him.
“I understand that it is a temporary position but I am going to do the best that I can until Judge Barfield is able to come back,” Reed said. “I’ve never been a justice of the peace so it will be a new experience. The other justices of the peace have told me that they are there to back me up, and that they all work together.”
Blackburn, who swore in Reed, said he has had multiple conversations with him and was confident he would be able to do the job.
Two county commissioners were re-elected and sworn in, Russell Schneider of Precinct 1, and Bill Schumann of Precinct 3, along with County Attorney Jim Nichols and Tax Assessor Collector Shay Luedeke.
Constables Rolly Correa and Devin Rosenthal also took their oaths of office. The two Republicans were elected in November. Correa represents Precinct 2 and Rosenthal represents Precinct 3.
District judges Steve Duskie and Jack Jones, both Republicans, started their new four-year terms. Duskie oversees the 426th District Court and Jones oversees the 146th District Court.
Blackburn said other officials who were elected in the November general election chose to make their own plans for being sworn in.
Both Sheriff Eddy Lange and Constable for Precinct 4 Martha Dominguez did not attend the swearing in ceremony as they had previously been sworn in early Jan. 1 by justice of the peace Cliff Coleman.
DePew swore in District Attorney Henry Garza.