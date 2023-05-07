BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor held commencement services for its spring 2023 semester Saturday at Crusader Stadium in Belton.
This was the university’s 167th graduating class, and an estimated 591 students were awarded degrees, including 421 baccalaureate degrees, 162 master’s degrees, and eight doctoral degrees. Six commissioning officers also participated in the graduation ceremony, according to a news release from Ashley Smith, UMHB director of marketing and public relations.
UMHB President Dr. Randy O’Rear commended students for their dedication and determination to finish their degrees and celebrated the accomplishments of the class of 2023.
“Class of 2023, we are honored that you chose Mary Hardin-Baylor. We hope you grew in ways you never expected and are better people because of your experiences here with us,” O’Rear said. “One hundred seventeen of you are the first in your family to graduate from college, and 23 of you are graduating with a perfect 4.0. The youngest members of your class, there are three of you, are 19 years old. And the oldest member of your class is 65 years young,” he said. “Please come back and visit us often. We’ll have a Cru Dog and some purple vanilla ice cream waiting for you. We love you and will pray that God richly blesses you as you seek to fulfill his purpose for your lives.”
Student recognitions during the ceremony included the Provost Medal for highest overall GPA, which was awarded to 23 students who each graduated with perfect 4.0-grade point averages: Daniel Benavides, Austin Black, Angela Bowers, Ashley Brooks, Caroline Cademartori, Brandon Crouch, Holly Dasher, Robert Fulmer, Gavin Gallop, Alexis Headding, Lauren Lents, Abriella Loya, Catherine Loyd, Jonathan Montgomery, Dat Nguyen, Bailey Plummer, Emma Powell, Rebecca Reeves, Addison Schievelbein, Emily Schmid, Roise Spangler, Krystal Spence, and Christine Willett.
The university also recognized eight students who have successfully completed all the Honors Program requirements, including a senior research project: Lauren Chesshir, Gavin Gallop, Emma Johnson, Karlie Kalischko, Abriella Loya, Mindy Moore, Jakayla Pink, and Christine Willett.
The President’s Award, presented to the graduating senior who has provided meritorious service to the university, particularly the senior class, was awarded to Jordan Thomas of Belton. She was involved in Welcome Week, Stunt Night, Psalm 139, Easter Pageant, Wellness Cru, chapel worship, and a chapel speaker.
The Loyalty Cup, awarded to the student most representative of the university’s ideals, traditions, and spirit, was given to Anthony Avila of Troy. He is actively involved in campus life, intramurals, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and student teaching, and he played Crusader football.