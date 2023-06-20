Temple Fire & Rescue and the Temple Parks and Recreation Department will be conducting a controlled burn of grass and brush at the Crossroads Park at Hillard Road and Prairie View Road in preparation for the 25th annual H-E-B 4th of July Fun Fest & Fireworks Show, a news release said.
The controlled burn is scheduled to start sometime after noon and go until completed. The controlled burn area is about 5 acres in size and is the open area to the west of the baseball and softball fields and south of the tennis courts.
Temple Fire & Rescue will have several fire apparatus and crew on scene to ensure control and extinguish the burn once it is completed.