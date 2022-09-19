A historical battle of two generals is brewing here at home and in Washington, D.C. Supporters of the generals — both dead — are vying for the ultimate honor of having the world’s largest military installation named for them.
Formerly recalcitrant politicians and U.S. Defense Department officials are considering removing the names of leaders of the failed rebellion on federal properties.
Recommendations for new names of military posts will be formally submitted to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in less than two weeks from now, by Oct. 1. Pending Congressional approval, all names, symbols, displays and monuments honoring the Confederacy and Confederates on most U.S. military posts will be removed no later than Jan. 1, 2024.
At stake is the name of Fort Hood, activated in 1942 as Camp Hood and now the largest active-duty armored post in the armed forces with nearly 40,000 soldiers. Camp Hood was originally named for Gen. John Bell Hood (1831-1879), commander of Hood’s Texas Brigade, organized in October 1861 and composed of the First, Fourth and Fifth Texas Infantry regiments, the only Texas troops to fight in the Eastern Theater.
Also at stake are the legacies of two generals, set apart by centuries and reputation.
A Congressional commission last May recommended that Fort Hood, bearing the name of a controversial Confederate general with a spotty war record, be renamed for highly decorated war veteran Gen. Richard Cavazos (1929-2017), the first Latino brigadier and four-star general with a sterling reputation.
A sixth-generation Texan from Kingsville, Cavazos commanded Fort Hood’s III Corps among other assignments. He earned the Silver Star and Distinguished Service Cross for leading the Puerto Rican regiment “The Borinqueers” during the Korean War and later in Vietnam, along with several other honors.
He rose up from poverty to serve as a veteran of two wars and a combat commander with a noteworthy reputation for humanity and concern for the quality of life of his soldiers — all while garnering a remarkable record of 29 service commendations. He was regarded as a mentor for hundreds of military officers and an exemplary commander.
“He overcame racism and other obstacles through his 33 years of service and eventually led the U.S. Army Forces Command, making him one of the highest-ranked Army officials of his time,” the Congressional Hispanic Caucus said in a 2021 letter advocating for his name to replace Hood’s.
Cavazos’ life is truly a Texas “every man” story. He grew up on the expansive King Ranch in South Texas, where his father, Lauro Sr. (1894-1958), was “cow boss” of the ranch’s showcase Santa Gertrudis division. Lauro Sr. was described as “under-educated, over-motivated and church-mouse poor” as he taught his family loyalty, patriotism and hard work — lessons his son took to the battlefield.
At the time 80 years ago, Gen. Hood seemed a logical choice. He was a West Point graduate who lost the use of his left arm at the battle of Gettysburg and later lost his right leg at the Battle of Chickamauga. His injuries made him “a martyr to the Lost Cause.”
Surviving veterans of Hood’s Texan troops founded the Hood’s Brigade Association in 1872. The group staged regular reunions — frequently in Belton and Temple — until the last two veterans died in 1933. (The original group dissolved but was reactivated in 1967 as a heritage organization for veterans’ descendants.)
Hood’s name for the new camp was pushed by the camp’s first commander, Lt. Gen. Andrew Davis Bruce (1894-1969), originator of the Tank Destroyer Corps and considered “the Father of Fort Hood.”
In the 1940s, sensitivities about the Civil War still ran high, especially in deeply segregated Central Texas. Bruce needed to bind the community together more closely.
“We’re all Americans” was frequently used to convince townsfolk to welcome khaki-clad strangers into Bell County.
According to the official Tank Destroyer history, the name was selected in 1942 because it was short and easy to remember. “It appealed to Texans and was associated with a historic American commander and military organization renowned for its fighting qualities,” according to the Temple Daily Telegram in 1942.
A brilliant battlefield leader with a distinguished record during World War I, Bruce was a well-seasoned soldier and an academic with a doctorate from Texas A&M.
According to “Fort Hood: The First Fifty Years” by Odie B. and Laura Faulk (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1990), the Army’s custom was to name new Army installations for esteemed military figures from the area of new installation — Union generals for posts north of the Mason-Dixon line and Southern generals in the former Confederate states.
Bruce recommended naming the new installation after John Bell Hood, who reportedly “never turned his back on the enemy.”
Naming the new camp for the Texas Confederate was an attempt to make the acrimonious land negotiations with Bell and Coryell landowners “more palatable,” Odie Faulk wrote.
However, the plan didn’t work as smoothly as negotiators hoped. “The selection of this name did not appease all the farmers and ranchers who were told to vacate the 80,000 acres that at first was to be included in Camp Hood,” Faulk wrote.
Throughout the past eight decades, times and attitudes changed. Military historians question John Bell Hood’s military acumen and his disastrous battlefield decisions. The brigade sustained a 61% casualty rate and resounding defeats, according to Harold Simpson’s history, “Hood’s Texas Brigade: A Compendium” (Hill College Press, 1977).
Even so, present-day heritage and genealogical groups have fought hard to protect Confederate reminders despite long-festering complaints and bitter feelings.
Cavazos’ record stands on its own legacy of patriotism, service, leadership and support of soldiers.