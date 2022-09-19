Camp Hood entrance

Camp Hood, activated in 1942, was named for a Confederate general. Recommendations for new names of military posts will be formally submitted by Oct. 1. Pending Congressional approval, all names, symbols, displays and monuments honoring the Confederacy and Confederates on most U.S. military posts will be removed no later than January 2024.

 Collection of Weldon Cannon and Patricia Benoit

A historical battle of two generals is brewing here at home and in Washington, D.C. Supporters of the generals — both dead — are vying for the ultimate honor of having the world’s largest military installation named for them.

