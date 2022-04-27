Catherine Dunklin, a Raye-Allen Elementary fifth-grader, has enjoyed the time spent in the Temple Independent School District’s Wildcat Mentors program — an initiative where local residents dedicate at least two hours a month to fifth- and sixth-graders.
“It felt nice to have someone to talk to and be with, and we get along well,” Dunklin said of her Wildcat Mentor, Terris Goodwin. “We meet twice a month and talk about how I’m doing in school, how my private life is going and how I’m feeling. It has helped me a lot and has been a good experience.”
Like Dunklin, this year was Goodwin’s first time participating in the Wildcat Mentors program.
“This is my first year, so getting to actually have a mentee has been really awesome,” Goodwin, a member of the Wildcat Mentor board, said. “I’m a mother and I enjoy being around kids. I try not to overstep my bounds, but I do like being able to give advice whenever she’s open to it. But I don’t judge her. I just want to be there for her and listen.”
On Wednesday, Dunklin, 11, and Goodwin were among the hundreds at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club in Temple for the program’s End of the Year Celebration.
The three-hour event featured lunch, a snow-cone truck, indoor and outdoor games, and a video-game truck.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds and Xavier Johnson, 11, squared up against each other in a game of Mario Kart — a racing game developed and published by Nintendo.
“I have really enjoyed it. I did the Wildcat Mentors program last year but it was all by letter because of COVID-19. So it’s great to be back together in person this year,” said Reynolds, who highlighted how he and Xavier ate a ton of Chick-fil-A meals. “Anytime we have an opportunity to give back to the youth of our community, I want to be involved in it. But I probably have learned more from (Xavier) than I ever taught him throughout the year.”
Donna Dunn, a fellow Wildcat Mentor, shared that sentiment.
“I’ve been doing this since it started 12 or 13 years ago,” she said. “There are a lot of children who are in situations where they aren’t getting the support that they need. We have the ability to step up.”
Dunn, the executive director of the Body of Christ Community Clinic in Belton, emphasized how the Wildcat Mentors program “desperately needs” more volunteers.
“In today’s world there’s a greater need to expand and there are a lot of adults that have the spare time to visit with them,” she said. “I usually go every other week to have lunch with them so it’s not a lot of time. But it’s some time.”
Interested residents can email Yara Thomas, another member of the Wildcat Mentors board, at yara.thomas@tisd.org for information on how to participate, according to Temple ISD.
“These kids really enjoy the program and those kids who don’t have mentors are really seeking that (relationship),” Goodwin said. “When we go out to the playground other kids are coming up to me to share their feelings and have conversations. So if people are willing and able to sign up to be a mentor, I think that would be great.”