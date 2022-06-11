SALADO — Musician Rich-ard Paul Thomas will finally get to perform in Salado after more than two years of delays.
Thomas will be one of two musical acts that will perform later this month at the Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St. The performances are a part of the museum’s Bluebonnet Evening production.
Thomas said he was excited to finally be able to hold the event since it was canceled in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of the things that I record lately have been from people sending in tracks; we are never in the same room at the same time,” Thomas said. “The whole industry has changed.”
The event will take place June 24-26, with 7:30 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday, and a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
In addition to the performance by Thomas, the event will include the premier of a musical comedy written by Louise Richardson. The play, “Bluebonnet Road,” is a love letter to Central Texas and the area where Richardson’s mother grew up.
Thomas’s portion of the performance will be titled “My Life in Song,” a combination of music and performances that detail his life as a songwriter.
“For my half of it, it is not going to just be a concert,” Thomas said. “There is going to be some dancing and a variety of different things. It is going to be fun, so people should definitely bring their dancing shoes.”
Some of the songs in the show will be familiar to some locals, as Thomas plans to include some music that he wrote for Tablerock’s “Salado Legends.” Thomas noted that his musical performance will span genres and include jazz and rock among others.
Thomas said a portion of the $30 admission fee will go back to the Salado Museum to help support it and its programming.
“The museum has become a pretty integral part of the community, and they have been supporting a lot of the events,” Thomas said. “It has been nice for us to give something back.”
Tickets for those who plan to attend the event may be purchased at the museum or through centraltexastickets.com.