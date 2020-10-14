Gregg N. Sofer — appointed the new U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas — was sworn in Tuesday at the federal courthouse in San Antonio.
Attorney General William P. Barr appointed Mr. Sofer to the position.
Through his position, Sofer is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Texas. His responsibilities are to prosecute federal law violations and to handle civil litigation where the United States is involved.
“In my 29 years of public service, I have worked to seek justice for crime victims and bring accountability to those who place their interests over those of society. It is an honor and a privilege to continue this mission alongside the Assistant U.S. Attorneys, support personnel, law enforcement officers, judges and court staff that make this district so great,” Sofer said.
The Western District office employs more than 300 people for the area that spans about 93,000 square miles. Other staffed officers are in Austin, Waco, El Paso, Midland, Del Rio and Alpine.
As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, his last trial in Austin was a RICO prosecution that gave a life sentence without parole for a man who tried to kill a state court judge while she sat in a car with her family.
Sofer successfully prosecuted a person planning to fight overseas for ISIS, a man who built a bomb intending to kill Fort Hood soldiers; the former Jarrell Police chief who had a bribery scheme that provided illegal aliens with immigration benefits; and a money laundering conspiracy that involved the owner of several Austin nightclubs.
Sofer also investigated and prosecuted international terrorism cases and directed the Office of Justice for Victims of Overseas Terrorism and National Gang Targeting Enforcement and Coordination Center.