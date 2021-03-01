Milam County Sheriff Chris White resigned from his elected position Monday afternoon, prompting the county judge to appoint a temporary replacement.
White, a former chief deputy who was elected to a full term in 2020, resigned for personal reasons, Milam County Judge Steve Young told the Telegram.
“I did my best to talk him out of it,” Young said.
White’s term was set to expire in 2024.
Chief Deputy Mike Clore was named acting sheriff by Young, the county judge said.
Clore will be considered for the position by the Commissioners Court next week. The court will appoint a replacement, possibly Clore, to fill the sheriff’s position until an election is called.
White was chief deputy when Sheriff David Greene, 65, died from a heart attack in Portland, Oregon, in 2018. White was named acting sheriff by county commissioners and was later elected to fill Greene’s unexpired term.
White said he and the Sheriff’s Department “take a proactive approach to keeping our citizens safe and utilize advancements in technology to make our efforts more successful and efficient,” according to a post on the department’s website.
White could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.