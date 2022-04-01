Three Temple High School students took home individual championships during the UIL 12-6A District Academic Meet last weekend in Belton — a competition where the team also won the district championship in team speech.
“Temple’s Saniyah Galbreath won a district championship in poetry interpretation,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “Hanna Prince won district in prose interpretation and Mekena McVean was district champion in ready writing.”
Seven other teammates will join Galbreath, Prince and McVean at the UIL Regional Academic Meet on April 22-23 at Baylor University after placing in the top three of their respective competitions, according to Temple ISD.
“Allisandria Randle finished second and Miles Gaunt took third place in persuasive speaking, Natalie Greenfield finished second and Skyler Gordon finished third in prose interpretation, and Colin Fowler finished third in literary criticism,” Wallin said. “Tommy Torres finished second in number sense and Teresa Do earned third place in calculator applications.”
Natasha Tolleson, the Temple High School UIL Academic co-sponsor and head theater arts director, was pleased to see the 10 students advance.
“It is very rewarding to see these students grow through this competition,” she said. “Several of these kids have been doing these events for more than one year and you see them place higher each year. To see them break through and go to regionals, it’s really exciting because you get to see them improve.”
Although they did not qualify for the UIL Regional Academic Meet in these events, Temple High School had several other medalists during the UIL 12-6A District Academic Meet.
“Alivea Johnson and Rania Ahmed finished fifth and sixth in informative speaking, Johnson and Randle were fourth and fifth in Lincoln Douglas debate, Alyssa Maggitt and Greenfield finished fifth and sixth in literary criticism, and Brinley Belson and Avery Tarbet took fourth and sixth place in poetry interpretation,” Wallin said. “Riya Patel and Andrea Mendez finished fourth and fifth in calculator applications.”