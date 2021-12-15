A Killeen man wanted in connection with an Oct. 29 robbery in Belton has been arrested.
Matthew Edward Wilson, 33, was in custody as an inmate in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, records showed. No bond was immediately listed.
Wilson’s charge stems from an incident involving Penny Morales, the widow of a Fort Hood soldier who was arrested Friday, and authorities believe the pair robbed a Belton man she met on a dating site at gunpoint.
The Belton Police Department wanted Wilson on an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery. Officials with the department were not available for comment on the arrest.
Jail records show deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department brought Wilson into the jail.
On Oct. 29, officers responded to the 1200 block of Magnolia Street to an aggravated robbery, according to an arrest affidavit.
Once at the scene, officers interviewed a man who told them he invited a woman he met at a dating site to watch a football game, and when she showed up at his house, Wilson allegedly pointed a gun at him and took his wallet.
The man further told police he was able to get away when Wilson allegedly tried to tie his hands, the affidavit said.
As part of their investigation, officers learned Morales drove away with Wilson in a vehicle later recovered from Wilson’s residence.
Wilson was interviewed by police and denied any involvement in the crime. During an interview with Morales, she told officers Wilson committed the crime without her knowledge.
Morales remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday in lieu of a $150,000 bond.