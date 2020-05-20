Following a nationwide search over the past six months, Belton City Manager Sam Listi announced in a news release the recommended appointment of Jonathon Fontenot as the new Fire Chief of the Belton Fire Department.
Fontenot is currently Assistant Fire Chief of Operations and Training in Tomball.
“I am convinced that our interviews of 10 people has resulted in the best candidate to serve the Belton community,” Listi said. “We look forward to Chief Fontenot beginning his service here.”
It is anticipated that the Belton City Council will ratify the appointment of Chief Fontenot at its next meeting on May 26. Fontenot’s first day of work will be June 15.
Fontenot is originally from Taylor and has extensive experience in the fire service, the release said. He has been Assistant Chief in Tomball for 10 years. He previously served as an Instructor in the fire program at Austin Community College, and as the Emergency Management Coordinator and Interim Chief in Taylor.
Fontenot, a U.S. Army veteran, also served as Chief of Training for a fire and emergency service contractor in Iraq. Fontenot has a master’s degree in public administration, and a bachelor of arts degree in fire administration. He is a firefighter/EMT-B.
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to join the City’s leadership team,” Fontenot said. “I look forward to leading a Fire Department that is known for its professionalism and excellence.”