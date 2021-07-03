More than 100 people participated Saturday morning in the Temple Historic District Fourth of July Parade, said Alyce Bartley, president of the Historic Preservation League of Temple.
Led by the Temple Fire and Rescue antique Diamond T engine, and escorted by Temple Police, the parade started at 9 a.m. at North Ninth Street and West French Avenue. It passed down Ninth Street as far as West Nugent Avenue.
“We had a Scout troop … and lots of kids on decorated bikes,” she said.
The parade was several blocks long, she said. It included Jayson Parks, dressed as Uncle Sam.
“He’s done it for several years,” she said. “We had Granny’s Shaved Ice at the end of the parade. We paid for the first 50 snow cones.”
There were lots of gatherings in the yard along the parade route, she said.
“We had been pretty concerned about whether we would get rained out,” she said. “We didn’t have any of that. Just humidity. It was a nice gathering of friends and neighbors.”
After the parade there was a small party in the 1100 block of Ninth Street, she said.
“Folks from our block, and others stopping by to join the fun, too,” she said. “There were several other folks who entertained in their yard.”
The Historic Preservation League of Temple meets about once a month, she said, and represents almost 100 households. It was founded with regard to the City Ordinance, Chapter 17, she said.
The city governs housing changes in the historic district, she said, with the purpose of keeping things historical. The district boundaries are roughly Nugent Avenue on the north, French Avenue on the south, 13th Street on the west and Third Street on the east.
The league sponsors six major activities every year, she said, including an Easter egg hunt, the Fourth of July Parade, Octoberfest, a Christmas cookie exchange, and Christmas hayrides and caroling.
“We gave a recent presentation on landscaping,” she said.