A section of Old Waco Road in West Temple will soon be closed to non-residents as the city starts construction in the area.
Temple officials announced the temporary closure of a 760-foot section of Old Waco Road between Brandon Drive and the entrance to Alpha Omega Self Storage, 418 Old Waco Road.
The closure — to allow city workers to complete the median between the new and old sides of Old Waco Road — is set to last about 10 days.
The road is being closed off construction related to phase 3B of the city’s West Outer Loop Project, which plans to connect with the north and south sides of Interstate 35.
“With the continued growth and increased daily traffic in Temple, the Outer Loop will be an essential traffic mover for the city,” Deputy City Engineer James Billeck said in April. “Residential and commercial developments from south Interstate 35 to north Interstate 35 will benefit from this critical infrastructure and prepare the city of Temple for future growth.”
City officials said traffic will be diverted to the road’s newly constructed southbound lanes, with residents and businesses still able to access the northbound lane from Brandon Drive.
City spokesman Cody Weems said this closure was the first of several similar projects along the road as the city works to complete the median and do a final roadway paving. He said some future closures will be similar to this closure, while others would not be as invasive.
Future closures “will be determined by the progress being made and variables like the weather,” Weems said, adding that additional work in the future will be in the daytime and involve flaggers directing traffic.