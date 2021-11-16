Central Texas leaders will gather in Belton today to discuss how growth is creating new demands on local drinking water.
The 20th annual Bell County Water Symposium will start at 8 a.m. at the Assembly Hall of the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. The free event, which includes lunch, is organized by the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District and will continue until 3 p.m.
The symposium’s theme is “Changes in Texas mean changes in Bell County.”
The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but Clearwater officials said they are excited to restart the event with partners Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Bell County, the Bell County Engineers office and the Bell County Commissioners Court.
Dirk Aaron, general manager of the Clearwater district since June 2011, said the district will present data from recent studies that look at the depletion of artesian pressure in the portion of the Trinity Aquifer beneath southwestern Bell County near booming Williamson County.
“This issue has been discussed in a collaborative effort with our legislators and the county judges and commissioners of both Bell and Williamson counties,” Aaron said in a news release. “Our concerns that the true pumping numbers of groundwater in Bell, Williamson and northern Travis counties are still relevant and the issue has seen the light of day because Clearwater has funded the necessary science ourselves to see what the regional pumping of groundwater is.”
Counties south of Bell — where high growth continues — are using more than 42,000 acre-feet of groundwater per year from the Edwards (Balcones Fault Zone) and Trinity aquifers. By comparison, Bell County used less than 5,000 acre-feet in 2020, Aaron said.
He said a drawdown analysis of the Middle and Lower Trinity Aquifers in Bell, Travis and Williamson counties confirms that extreme declines continue at nearly 10 feet per year.
If the trend continues, he said, pumps will eventually have to be lowered in wells with water levels reaching the top of the aquifer. That will become a problem within 30 years in some developments west of Interstate 35, Aaron said.
Landowners in Williamson County reported difficulties accessing groundwater from the Middle Trinity Aquifer, he said.
“It is likely that many well owners will soon, if they do not already, have pumps set near the bottom of their wells and will have to adjust to limited groundwater availability or find alternative water supplies,” Aaron said.
Conditions in the Lower Trinity, he added, “are better than in the Middle Trinity, but the Lower Trinity is the more expensive alternative that may not exist in some areas due to the unknown structure and challenges to drilling.”
Clearwater district is conducting a risk assessment that will need to be evaluated by district officials and landowners “before we can continue expending resources before drilling wells for rural development,” Aaron said.
A panel of experts will discuss the science of understanding the limited sustainability of groundwater, he said.
Michael Irlbeck, business development director for EPCOR USA Inc., will kick off the symposium, according to the release. He will talk about working with industry, municipalities and communities to develop and manage water and wastewater solutions.
Dr. Roel Lopez, director of the Texas A&M Natural Resource Institute, and Dr. Robert Mace, executive director of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, will share a presentation that will focus on rural trends for land development and what that means for groundwater in Texas.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn will give the keynote address on regional growth. The county’s top official “is helping all communities navigate the need to understand many issues related to our expanding population, from the demand for new developments and the need to supply water in a sustainable fashion to the Endangered Species Act,” Aaron said.
The symposium will also give special recognition to some stakeholders and longtime leaders who have aided in water conservation efforts since a drought in the 1950s led to the creation of the county’s two reservoirs, Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
“The board of directors of Clearwater UWCD look forward to another year of showcasing the importance of both surface water and groundwater to our robust economy,” Aaron said.
WATER SYMPOSIUM REGISTRATION
Pre-registration for the free Bell County Water Symposium is required by calling Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District at 254-933-0120 or Texas AgriLife Extension Service in Belton at 254-933-5305.
The event schedule at-a-glance can be viewed at https://cuwcd.org.