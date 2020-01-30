BELTON — A recusal hearing for prosecutors in the George Powell case set for Thursday was delayed after a request by the Bell County District Attorney’s office.
“One of the requested witnesses is the lead counsel in the trial of a capital murder offense that would not be completed by the scheduled date,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Wednesday.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Waldman is the lead counsel in the Dana Francis Walcott capital murder trial underway this week.
Texas Innocence Project Executive Director Michael Ware said the hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m. today, was reset for 10 a.m. Feb. 20. A visiting judge will preside over the hearing.
A motion to recuse the Bell County District Attorney’s office from Powell’s new trial was previously made by Ware, and he requested a special prosecutor.
Powell’s first conviction was vacated by the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals and a new trial was granted.
The Texas Court of Appeals ruled Assistant District Attorneys Paul and Leslie McWilliams withheld important information that, if given to Powell’s defense, might have affected the outcome of his first trial. The attorneys also allowed a jailhouse informant to give perjured testimony. That information received favorable treatment in his own criminal case — despite his assertion he had no plea deal with Bell County.
The McWilliams didn’t correct the incorrect testimony the informant gave, and that information previously was verified by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.
“They have an ethical obligation to seek justice, not a conviction,” Ware said Thursday. “We’re asking them to live up to that ethical obligation.”
The status of the McWilliams’ current and future employment, sent to Garza in a Telegram email, wasn’t answered Wednesday by press time.
Previously, Garza made a statement when asked about the McWilliams’ employment status.
“I simply do not comment on matters of personnel of my office as I consider them to be confidential in nature,” Garza said in a July email.
Powell was jailed for more than a decade after he was convicted in 2009 in a Bell County courtroom for the aggravated robbery of a Killeen 7-Eleven. He always claimed he was innocent.