Temple High School will highlight its programs at an annual event for incoming students and their families on Wednesday.
The showcase will be held at 6 p.m. in the student center at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. Teachers, staff and administrators will guide parents and students as well as answer questions during the event.
“We are excited to host incoming freshmen families this Wednesday. High School registration can be intimidating for parents and student, but this presentation is designed to be informative to help ease any anxiety,” Jason Mayo, principal of Temple High School, said. “THS has over 1000 active courses, five different endorsement pathways, and three degree plans. We offer a lot to our families because we want to ensure we help them accomplish their academic and career goals.”
The program showcase, Mayo said, will give parents and students an opportunity to learn more about the district’s “first-class programs so they can make informed decisions about registration and charting the next four years.”
“We will have counselors and administrators on hand to answer any questions parents or students may have,” he said.
In addition to core curriculum — classes such as math, science, English, language arts and social studies — Temple High School also offers various advanced academic, fine arts, athletics and Career and Technical Education courses that students can choose from to complete their schedules, Temple ISD said in a news release.
“The program showcase gives each of those programs an opportunity to present information to incoming students and their families,” the district said.
The annual event is held early in the spring semester to give eighth-graders time to weigh their options and have a roadmap of what their time at Temple High School may look like, TISD said.
Some programs such as the International Baccalaureate and select CTE career paths need to be started by a certain grade level in order to earn credit and/or certifications. Later this spring, middle school counselors will work with students to begin deciding on their plans and course selections for high school.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said he tells students to think about their futures when deciding on programs.
“When you receive a diploma, buy a house, apply for a job or buy a car, those pieces of paper have your name on it, not your friends,” Ott previously told students. “Think about yourself today. Look at these careers and tack them up against your interests only, where you see yourself making a living or what you want to explore. Today is not a social experiment. We don’t sign up for classes just because our friends do so. You have a real opportunity to do something for yourself — whether gaining an experience you want to chase forever or one you decide wasn’t what you thought it would be. No matter, today be selfish. I have served seven different high schools in four districts and have never seen one as comprehensive in programming as THS. Take advantage of this opportunity and make the best of today.”