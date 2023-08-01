Tracy Gary Forbes Jr.

Tracy Gary Forbes Jr., 30, remained in custody at the Bell County Jail Tuesday in connection with the May 15 assault. He is also charged with assault of a pregnant person, a third-degree felony, and interfering with an emergency call, a Class A misdemeanor. His bonds total $25,000, jail records show.

A Temple man was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman in May.

