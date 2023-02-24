“Sandy” played the flute and was an ‘A’ student in high school, and in many ways she was the typical girl-next-door. But life changed when she got pregnant.

Her parents were angry, the now 23-year-old Temple woman said. “After so much fighting, I took off and stayed with some people I met. That didn’t go well.”

A man in her new home tried to pimp her out to his friends, so Sandy took off — she had no choice but to leave, but she had no place to go. Years later, her daughter is now staying with family and Sandy lives under a bridge off Loop 363.