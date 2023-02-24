Editor’s note: Part of an occasional series on poverty and homelessness in the Temple area.
Vernon, a 1979 graduate of Temple High School and a former weather forecaster for the Air Force, spends a portion of his day at the local library reading religious commentary writings from the 1800s. He is highly educated, extremely articulate — and homeless.
“I usually spend the night behind a church near downtown,” Vernon said Friday. “The church doesn’t mind a small group camping on their property as long as we clean up after ourselves.
“I add a touch of ‘glamping’ (glamour camping) in my homelessness,” he said with a bright-eyed grin. “I have an electric tea kettle, and there’s a faucet nearby where I can get water. I find a working electrical outlet, and by the time I smoke a cigar, I have hot coffee.”
Vernon eats most of his meals at Feed My Sheep, and spends most of his days at Temple Public Library. It’s a life he says works well for him.
“I’ve got depression and anxiety issues,” he said. “Sometimes it locks me up mentally. Being on the street, I get to deal with people and I’m comfortable with my lifestyle. If I were in an apartment, I would stay there and self isolate. For me, living on the street is psychotherapy.”
Vernon was born at a U.S. Army base in Germany, and his family moved to Temple when he was in second grade.
“I went to Temple High, and I ran with a mixed crowd,” he said. “Sometimes I hung out with the drinkers and druggies, but I also had friends who didn’t party.”
After high school, he joined the Air Force and became a weather forecaster.
“Actually, I was a weather guesser,” he said. “I was in the Air Force from 1979 until 1986, mostly in the U.S. but I did spend some time in Honduras.
“After I got out of the service, I decided I wanted to pursue a career as a television weatherman,” Vernon said. “At that time, Texas A&M had the best meteorology program in the state, so my plan was to take the basics at Temple Junior College, then head to A&M. But, I struggled with math — especially geometry and calculus. I finally got past the geometry, but calculus was a problem. Of course, things might have gone differently if I wasn’t drinking.”
Eventually, Vernon did put down the bottle, and most of his other vices are no longer in place.
“I don’t drink or use drugs,” he said. “I do smoke a few cheap cigars — that’s the only vice I’ve kept.
“I’m one of the world’s worst procrastinators,” he said. “I had applied for food stamps, but not having a permanent address has been an issue. I also plan on filing for Social Security. If I can get food stamps or disability, there is a program where I can get a phone.”
Vernon is a common sight on the streets of Temple — he walks everywhere he goes.
“I seldom ride the bus,” he said. “It costs money, and it doesn’t go anywhere I can’t walk.
“I’m content with my life. I eat, I sleep and I read. I don’t know where I will be five years from now. I don’t really think about that — I don’t even have a clear view of where I’ll be in five days.”