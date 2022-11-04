A grand jury indicted a Rogers caregiver after police said he physically assaulted a bedridden man under his care.
Jose Martinez-Gonzalez, 28, was indicted on injury of a disabled person with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
On Feb. 2, officers with the Temple Police Department responded to a residence on the 4100 block of Chestnut Road for an assault on a disabled man.
“Temple police learned through their investigation (the man who was assaulted) is diagnosed with: cortical blindness, schitzencephaly — an extremely rare birth defect, seizures, and he requires total care due to not being able to care for himself,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The mother of the man, the affidavit said, told police she left Martinez-Gonzalez, an employee of Angels of Care, in charge of the man and left with a friend.
The woman has cameras in her son’s room. When reviewing the footage, “she observed Martinez-Gonzalez roughly rolling (her son), and this was so alarming to her she returned home immediately,” the affidavit said. “(The woman) confronted Martinez-Gonzalez when she returned home, and Martinez-Gonzalez stated (the man) had a bruise on his head, but he did not do it.”
The woman told police her son did not have a bruise when she left him under Martinez-Gonzalez’s care, the affidavit said.
As part of their investigation, officers noted on the affidavit, reviewing the video of the time the man was under Martinez-Gonzalez’s care and finding several acts of the alleged abuse.
“The video clearly shows Martinez-Gonzalez slapping (the man) twice,” the affidavit said. “It shows Martinez-Gonzalez pulling (the man’s) head in an abrupt manner.”
The video showed Martinez-Gonzalez allegedly forcibly rolling the man several times, holding him up only by his right arm and repositioning him in a forceful manner.
The arrest affidavit for Martinez-Gonzales was signed on July 19 by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
Martinez-Gonzales posted a $100,000 bond on July 20.
Representatives from Angels of Care did not immediately respond to questions about Martinez-Gonzalez’s employment record and other inquiries.