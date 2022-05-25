The Temple Public Library is offering a new delivery service, the Homebound program, for qualified applicants. The program is aimed at helping patrons who are unable to visit the facility due to prolonged illness, extended convalescence or a disability that limits their capability to leave home.
Temple residents can sign up for the program and browse library materials by visiting exploretpl.com/homebound.
Once a month, a library staff member will deliver requested materials to patrons’ homes and pick up any items that need to be returned. The loan period for each item is 30 days.
For more information, visit the website, email outreach@templetx.gov or call 254-298-5295.