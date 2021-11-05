A former Belton police officer and three active-duty Fort Hood soldiers were indicted with six other suspects Wednesday for their September involvement in a prostitution and sex trafficking sting.
All suspects were each indicted this week by a grand jury for solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony that was formerly classified as a misdemeanor until the law was changed in September.
Mark Williams, 58, a former Belton Police officer, and active-duty soldiers Christopher Knox, 40, of Jarrell, Marc Sanon, 34, of Killeen, and James Gradys, 24, of Fort Hood, were arrested along with Billy Williams, 37, of Spring, Eric Kilton, 45, of Killeen, Brian Turner, 64, of Killeen, Francisco Tamez, 38, of Temple, Shane Pagel, 39, of Harker Heights and Michael Morris, 53, of Salado, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer previously told the Telegram that Williams has not worked in Belton for more than 20 years.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests occurred during a two-day sting in coordination with Fort Hood law enforcement and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to a news release, all suspects were arrested when a female deputy was staged at a location during the sting called John Suppression Initiative Operation.
“The purpose of the operation is to crack down on sex trafficking and to identify/arrest individuals seeking sexual acts in exchange for a fee in Bell County,” the Sheriff’s Department said in the news release. “The operation was conducted in the Temple-Killeen area of Bell County.”
As part of the sting, authorities placed advertisements online to attract those wanting to purchase sexual services.
“The goal of the operation was geared toward the people aka “Johns” responding to advertisements; ultimately, attacking the demand side of prostitution,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “If there is no demand, there is no need for the service.”