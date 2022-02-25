The Temple Independent School District was recognized by the Texas School Public Relations Association with a series of Gold Star Awards during a conference in Round Rock.
“The TSPRA Star Awards provide recognition for the outstanding education communications and projects of submitting members each year,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “Submissions are judged by on set criteria and there are nearly 50 categories of competition covering various media such as newsletters, programs, posters, reports, writing, image/identity packages, photography, graphics, video, electronic presentations, campaigns, events and web sites.”
This year, Temple ISD’s communications department earned Gold Star Awards in all three categories it entered.
“The department, led by Chief of Communications and Community Relations Christine Parks, was honored with a Gold Star Award for its production of the district’s 2020 Annual Report,” Wallin said. “TISD also won a Gold Star Award for its Healthy Habits poster, and the district’s Black History Month social media campaign celebrating African-American leaders with a tie to the Temple community.”
Temple ISD’s 2020 Annual Report — a comprehensive financial review that assesses the district’s ability to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars — was awarded Best in Category honors, according to the public relations association.
Parks and the rest of Temple ISD’s communications department will be recognized for these accomplishments during a school board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 7.
“Telling Temple ISD’s story in a way that engages and connects our students, families, staff and community has been and always will be at the heart of what we do,” Parks said in a news release. “Having these efforts recognized as distinguished amongst our peers state-wide, is truly an honor for the district and for my team.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott emphasized how his district has repeatedly been recognized for its ability to be a “statewide leader among public school systems” since 2018.
“This is in line with our community’s expectations,” he said. “Winning triple gold at the Texas School Public Relations Association conference shines a bright light on Temple ISD’s communications department, led by Christine Parks, for its efforts in transparency, engaging our community and informing our public. We are committed to these values and grateful for these statewide honors.”