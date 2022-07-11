Two Temple teens were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday after police said they allegedly broke into a woman’s house with one of them holding a gun.
Angel A. Martinez, 17, and Axel Martinez, 18, were both indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, on May 19, deputies were called to a residence in Troy about a burglary.
A woman told police that she saw two young males open her door and enter the threshold of her house, one after the other, according to arrest affidavit.
“The first male came in with a handgun in his hand, locked eyes with (the woman), and backed out of her home,” the affidavit said. “(She) said she saw both males retreat to a dark-colored sedan that was very dusty and parked in her driveway.”
Later that day, officers with the Troy Police Department stopped a vehicle that matched the description the woman gave in the burglary.
“Inside the vehicle, deputies located medication that was determined to have been stolen off the porch or mailbox,” the affidavit said. “Another nearby resident called 911, stating that a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle had parked on their land. When the resident went to confront the vehicle, the vehicle nearly ran over the resident.”
The two teens were interviewed during a traffic stop and said they were driving in the area but denied stopping at any of the residences involved, the affidavit said.
The woman, the affidavit said, identified the vehicle as the one that fled the house and identified Angel Martinez as the teen who allegedly entered her home.
Both teens were released from the Bell County Jail after posting bonds. Axel Martinez posted a $10,000 bond on May 25. Angel Martinez posted a $10,000 bond on May 26.
The suspects are scheduled to appear in front of 27th District Court Judge John Gauntt on July 27 for an arraignment hearing.