SALADO — A Temple man was arrested after he swung a 3-foot sword and cut a person, officials said Monday.
Jared Patrick Albro, 27, was initially arrested on an assault charge Saturday after Bell County deputies went to the 9000 block of FM 2484 in Salado to check on a reported disturbance.
Albro reportedly cut the victim on the hand, and the laceration was bad enough that it needed medical attention, Bell County Lt. Bob Reinhard said.
The case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was signed that charged Albro with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
He remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at $50,000.