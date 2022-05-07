Voters in the Temple and Belton school districts appeared to approve multimillion bond packages that will help officials deal with booming student populations, according to preliminary voting results.
In Temple ISD, voters appeared to have supported a whittled down bond package Saturday after a similar proposition was defeated by two votes in the November election. The district’s $164.8 million bond package was ap- proved by about 56% of voters, county website election results showed with four voting sites still not counted.
In Belton ISD, with the four sites note counted, Proposition A appeared to be approved by 54 votes and Proposition B appeared to be narrowly approved by 11 votes. But that total could change, as any registered voter could vote at any of the voting sites.
The smaller TISD bond package was proposed after the district’s $184.9 million failed by two votes last year.
The approved bond package — the largest amount in TISD history — will help fund more than 20 projects across key areas such as growth, aging facilities, and safety and security. Funding for a new elementary school, with an estimated cost of $38.2 million, is proposed in the bond for southeast Temple.
“Passing a bond is the intersection between the community’s expectations and the needs of a school district. From the very beginning our goal has been to engage our community in a bond process that was transparent, inclusive and collaborative,” Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent, said in a news release. “In the spirit of this standard, TISD (staff) further met with ‘yes’ and ‘no’ voters after the November election. We made every modification requested through these community engagement sessions. This approved package highlights the value of community input from all perspectives. Every person matters – it all matters.”
District officials said the new bond package would raise resident’s tax rate by nearly 3 cents per $100 of taxable value.
For homeowners with a house worth $200,000, this would mean a $35.40 increase in annual property taxes.
Ott said the projects included in the bond package address four main areas of need: keep up with growth, increase safety and security, address aging facilities, and expand student programs.
“The most significant project is the construction of a new elementary school (Fine Arts Academy) in the southeast quadrant of the district where the city of Temple is experiencing rapid growth,” Ott said.
TISD school board president Dan Posey thanked the community for its support.
“The board would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the community for your vote of confidence in the 2022 bond project,” Posey said in a statement. “We will continue to work diligently to ensure that all projects are delivered in a way that continues to raise expectations for our students, families, staff and community.”
Lesley Bell, a Temple resident and former teacher, said she supported the TISD bond after she voted at the district’s administration building Saturday.
Bell said she was not surprised there were some people against the bond, but thought a slight increase in property taxes was worth it.
“In history, when I started teaching in Massachusetts, people were always against the bonds,” Bell said. “As someone who is supporting the growth of the kids and the education of the kids, I am always for it. So there is always a tug of war.”
Belton ISD bond
In Belton ISD, voters appeared to narrowly support a $173.8 million bond package to fund its expansion.
The package, which is divided into two propositions, includes the $168.8 million Proposition A. The proposition would fund projects such as two new elementary schools, campus upgrades and land acquisition.
Included in the 13 Proposition A projects is $40.1 million and $43.6 million for two new elementary schools in the district.
Proposition B in the package would be for $5 million and go towards technology devices and equipment.
Proposition A appeared to be approved by 54 votes.
Proposition B appeared to be narrowly approved by 11 votes.
District officials said the bond package would not come with an increase in property taxes, but the taxes could rise up to 24% due to increased home valuations.
The Bell County Republican Party executive committee opposed the Belton bond package, having unanimously approved a resolution earlier this month. Included in the resolution were 16 bases for opposition, including items that alluded to Belton ISD’s desire to purchase more land, the scope of certain projects and the projected tax and debt burdens.
Local chamber of commerce officials supported both the Temple and Belton school measures.
Kristofer Wagner, a Belton resident who works as a urologist at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Temple, said he supported the bond proposal.
“I live here because I care about the community, and I serve the community in my professional capacity,” he said. “You have to invest in schools.”
West Temple resident James Pfeiffer, a retired school administrator, voted against the BISD bond.
“I voted against the Belton ISD bonds primarily because I think we are being overtaxed in this state on property taxes. I think there has got to be a tax change in this state.
“I think Belton is overreaching on how much they ask for every time they come to voters for a bond increase,” he said. “They are building the Taj Mahal when they do not need that much money”
Matt Smith, BISD superintendent, said he was thankful for the community’s support.
“These two new elementary schools and other planned renovations will help accommodate the enrollment growth in our area and be a source of pride for our students and staff,” Smith said in a news release. “The bond program was a result of leadership by our board of trustees and the strategic planning through our Bond Exploration Committee. I am so thankful for the time, dedication and expertise shared by so many involved in this process.”
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.