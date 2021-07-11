The twin-cities area has its share of weirdness — some undoubtedly true, some … who knows?
One of my favorite Central Texas urban legends also is one of the hardest to track down. I’ve heard several variations on this, but there is one constant: Whenever someone brings it up, their voice drops to a whisper.
Hmmm? Top-secret stuff?
I dunno … but here’s what I’ve got, straight from the streets of Temple and the back roads of Bell County. Most of these stories have been passed on for years by word of mouth.
The Weather Device
Have you ever noticed how major thunderstorms appear to have Temple directly in their sights, but at the last minute they split around the city? It seems to happen a lot.
The first time I heard this legend was in the 1980s, but I’ve heard the stories with increasing frequency in the past few years. The increase is likely because of the availability of high-tech devices such as smartphones, tablets and sophisticated weather forecasting systems.
Now, when weather threatens, more people are logging onto weather sites and keeping an eye on the approaching colors via radar. And, for whatever reason, bad weather often avoids Temple, piquing the curiosity of conspiracy theorists.
According to local lore, the government has a secret installation. I’ve heard it was at Fort Hood, and I’ve heard it was at Temple’s airport. The airport story is more believable (did I say that?) because the foul weather does seem to strike the Killeen area more often.
Anyway, to protect this highly classified location, agents use a weather device that spares the facility of super-severe weather such as high-intensity thunderstorms. Apparently, the device doesn’t work on extreme winter weather.
So, is there such a device? Most of us will say, “Probably not.”
Then why the peculiar weather splits? Let’s ask KCEN-TV meteorologist Andy Andersen.
“Our studio is in downtown Temple, and when it rains it comes down in buckets,” he said. “So no, storms don’t split and go around the city.
“There may be breaks in squall lines and storms may pass, but there is nothing to support the idea (of a weather device),” he said. “But, to make sure, I asked Scully and Mulder. They agree.”
The Goatman
There are many variations of the Goatman, and they come from all over the world. There’s little surprise that one of the better versions comes from right here in Central Texas.
The Goatman is half goat, half man, just like the name implies. He supposedly kills teens, eats dogs and screams like a shrill goat. And, in most versions, he comes wielding an axe. Terrifying, if true.
Many Goatman stories come from the 1950s, and the creature was immortalized in the 1973 film “American Graffiti,” a story about teen street racers set in the 1950s. According to local tales, Goatman first appeared in Bell County somewhere around 1960 and sightings continue today.
“Back in the ’60s, there was a big thing in Moffat about the Goatman,” said Mary Jo Fraley, a former Moffat resident. “Someone said they spotted him on an old barn in the center of town. The barn has long since been torn down.
“A person picking wild pears down by Moffat Springs was attacked, but the scariest story I’ve heard happened near Salado,” she said. “A couple of teens had quite a fright.”
According to Mary Jo, a teenage couple was parking on a bridge a few miles southwest of Salado. The radio was on and the windows were lightly fogged over, but they heard a distinct sound.
“It was a knock,” Fraley said. “Then it was repeatedly knocking.”
The young man fired up the Ford and hit the gas. But, according to the story, as he looked in the rearview mirror, he saw the Goatman standing in the road behind them waving an axe.
“Another story I’ve heard said Goatman was captured briefly but managed to get away,” she said.
A similar story had the Goatman in a cage outside the Belton courthouse for a short time before he managed to escape.
“Those stories sure kept us in the house after dark,” Fraley said with a laugh. Perhaps the legend was started by clever parents.
The Circle in the Woods
Without a doubt the most popular urban myth in Temple focuses on a place of undeniable evil. At least that’s what local residents — mostly teens — thought back in the 1970s and ’80s. Who knows, it might have been true.
The stories focused around a wooded area at the end of Hickory Road back behind St. Francis Episcopal Church. The stories have faded because the wooded area is now a housing development and Hickory has been extended.
But back in the day, only the brave walked the narrow dirt road that led from behind the church to deep inside the woods. The road narrowed to a path, and at the end was a small clearing.
Rocks formed a circle in the clearing and there was charred wood inside the circle. Obviously evidence of some sort of devil-worshipping cult.
Some say The Circle was located on the site of an ancient Indian burial ground, and there could be truth to that. That area was a popular spot to dig for arrowheads.
Aaron remembers stories of The Circle well.
“In middle and high school my friends and I always said we were going to go check it out on a weekend,” he said. “We never did that. I’m sure others deceived themselves in a similar way.”
A woman who asked to be identified as Kelly said she heard a slightly different story.
“I heard it was witches, not devil-worshippers,” she said. “But the talk scared me. I lived near the woods on Linwood and kids used to play in what is now Canyon Creek subdivision. I was scared to go into the woods, and I worried about my cat.”
According to lore, evil-doers would cruise the surrounding neighborhood for stray dogs and cats, and sacrifice them in The Circle.
It was a place of unspeakable horror. Either that or a place where people gathered to make s’mores. No one really knows.