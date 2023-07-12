'Anastasia: Youth Edition' rehearsal

Maverick Shepherd as Dmitry, front, Maggie Nicholson as Anya and Pierce Parker as Vlad rehearse a scene along with other cast members from Academie Musique’s production of the “Anastasia: Youth Edition” musical. The show will take place this weekend at Temple High School.

 Photo courtesy of Kimberly Uyechi

“Anastasia: Youth Edition,” a musical based on the 1997 animated film of the same name, is coming to the Temple High School auditorium with three performances on July 14-15.