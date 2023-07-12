“Anastasia: Youth Edition,” a musical based on the 1997 animated film of the same name, is coming to the Temple High School auditorium with three performances on July 14-15.
The Academie Musique of Central Texas production will open at 7 p.m. Friday, and there will be Saturday performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Directed by Shelley Dennis, Priscilla Santana and Hayley Hersey, this will be the 14th annual summer music theatre week-long workshop presented by Academie Musique.
“The case is a collaboration of 49 students who were chosen through an application process in May,” Dennis said. “Students are from Temple, Belton, Salado, Harker Heights, Academy, Moody, Holland, Kentucky and South Dakota.”
Dennis said a grant from the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation and local businesses make the workshop possible.
Anastasia is a musical with music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and a book by Terrence McNally. The musical adapts the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who was rumored to have escaped the execution of her family.
The Dowager Empress Maria Fyodorovna Romanov gives her beloved granddaughter Anastasia a music box, However, she has no idea it is the last time she will see the little girl. Years later, rumors begin to surface that one Romanov daughter might have survived.
Dmitry and Vlad, two opportunistic Russian con artists, attempt to find an impressionable girl to pass off as Anastasia to the Dowager Empress, who is offering a reward for her granddaughter’s safe return to Paris. They find Anya, a young woman suffering from amnesia, who has spent the past years traveling across Russia. Dmitry and Vlad begin to “teach” her what she needs to know if her claim to the Romanov family is to be believed.
Anya, meanwhile, is haunted by a nightmare of the Romanov family and continues to wonder if she could possibly be Anastasia. She begins to discern a sense of self and is determined to discover her forgotten history.