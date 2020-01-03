An 81-year-old woman said a woman she didn’t know got into her car Monday night, grabbed her neck and stole her purse.
The victim escaped, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Friday.
Officers went at about 8 p.m. to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple to answer the robbery call. The woman said an unknown black female came up to her in the parking lot and asked for a ride. The victim told her no. At some point the female reportedly got into the victim’s vehicle and grabbed her around the neck to keep her from getting out of the vehicle, according to Weems.
The case is active.