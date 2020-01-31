NOLANVILLE — Nolanville residents Saturday can get a look at and hear about some technological advances that may have a big impact on communities in the future.
Texas A&M students in several majors, including urban planning, computer science and engineering, will informally talk with residents and share information on large message boards, Richard Nira, college of architecture spokesman, said.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mary Marie Multiuse Center, 400 N. Gold Star Ave. in Nolanville.
Jaime Hicks Masterson, one of the event organizers and associate director of Texas A&M’s Texas Target Communities, mentioned cars that drive themselves, drones that deliver packages, and new kinds of jobs and businesses.
Activities for children will include bounce houses and face painting. Events will conclude with a barbecue lunch at noon.
The event also is sponsored by the city of Nolanville and ENDEAVR, a group of Texas A&M students and professors who envision a future of “smart” cities to aid resource management, utilities, transportation and more, Nira said.