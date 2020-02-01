Temple’s parks and trails could see improvements and expansion under a proposed bond that voters could decide on in May.
However, no dollar amount has been decided for the proposal, which members of the Temple City Council are considering for the May 2 municipal election.
To get the proposal on the ballot, the Council will have to move fast. Council members would have to approve a motion to place the bond on the city’s ballot by Feb. 14, the election’s deadline. The measure is not listed on the Council’s agenda for its next meeting Thursday.
The current plan is to hold a special City Council session Feb. 10, officials said.
City officials said they will have more time to tweak what is in the proposed bond even after they place it on the ballot.
“Over the last five years, the city has added an average of 70 households per month,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “This upcoming bond package will allow us to make new investments in our award-winning Parks and Recreation Department, as well as add modern amenities to existing parks, so we can continue to meet the growing needs of our community.”
Costs relating to the bond were incorporated into this year’s budget by Temple officials, with the city anticipating the size of the bond to be $33 million. City officials waited until the new parks and trails master plan was delivered to the City Council before preparing the bond so it could include residents’ needs.
Although the city also planned on introducing a $15 million public safety bond, with funding for the animal shelter and Temple Police Department facilities, city officials plan to finance that through other means that would not need voter approval.
Park upgrades
Many of the proposed projects in the bond come in the form of park and facility upgrades instead of new parks and trails.
While the potential bond does look at new parks and trails, the master plan found that much of the city already has an adequate number of parks for its current population.
“The last time we did a parks bond election was in 2015 and that was a $27 million bond package,” Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said. “There were 24 projects; six of those were related to neighborhood park upgrades.”
Among the possible projects is a proposal to work with the Temple Independent School District to create a public park at Hector P. Garcia Elementary School in East Temple.
“Temple ISD has had preliminary conversations with the city about the proposed park by Hector P. Garcia Elementary and are looking forward to future discussions as the process unfolds,” TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
While much of the bond would focus on park projects, the City Council also is planning to fund three local trails in the southern and western parts of the city.
One of the main trails city officials expect to be funded is the Georgetown Railroad trail that would connect South Temple to Belton. The rail line, which Temple purchased in 2011 for more than $379,800, encompasses 6.22-acres and includes right of way access.
Temple officials have considered converting the former railroad line into a trail since at least 2007 when the rail line was put up for sale.
“I think that with the growth that we’ve had in Temple, quality of life is something we need to look at and consider closely,” Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said.
2015 bond
Temple’s last bond was a $27.6 million parks bond that funded a total of 24 parks and trails throughout the city. Residents approved the bond by 69 percent of the vote in May 2015. The city has now completed all but one of the projects funded with that money.
Crossroads Park, at the corner of Hilliard and Prairie View roads in West Temple, is the only remaining project from the 2015 bond that has not been completed. The park’s construction suffered a series of setbacks due to weather issues.
The 248-acre park is currently scheduled to be completed and open March 1. While the full park is yet to open, the park’s tennis courts on Prairie View Road have been completed and are open to the public.