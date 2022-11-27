BELTON — Cheerleading has come a long way since the high school football games of the 1950s.
featured
Powered up: Cheerleading event at Expo Center displays skills
Larry Causey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- New shops, eateries open in Bell County; Big Chicken, Black Bear Diner, other chains announced
- Wendy’s to open on North Main Street in Belton
- Two Uvalde children killed in I-35 crash near Troy
- Teen sentenced to 15 years for Belton fatal shooting
- Turkey stock: Easy, economical way to use more of the bird
- Home, vehicles struck in Temple shooting; no injuries reported
- ‘This is God’s hands and feet’: Salado church surprises I-35 travelers with holiday meals after two-year hiatus
- Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing
- Temple to buy space for countywide homeless shelter
- Moving along: No.3 UMHB holds off No. 5 Trinity to reach third round