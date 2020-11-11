Socially distanced as they might have been physically, those gathered Wednesday morning outside VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple were united is supporting veterans and their sacrifices.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars post held a gathering in front of their building Wednesday morning in commemoration of Veterans Day. Attendees stood socially distanced from each other, wearing masks, as they prayed and listened to speakers.
Jimmy Douglas, commander of Post No. 820, said he was happy at how many people had come out to honor veterans, despite the coronavirus pandemic. He said the post spent three days organizing the event.
“It came together really well, I didn’t know what to expect or how many to expect,” Douglas said. “The biggest thing was to bring people here to see it. To have (people) step out, just a little bit, is an emotional time for me.”
The celebration by the post started with a flag-raising ceremony by local VFW members followed by a prayer and a speech by Jon Lunkwicz, the former Texas state commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Lunkwicz, who served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars, talked about how his father helped him when he got home after being wounded in combat and the reason he has dedicated years to helping others.
“I have been to war and watched some close friends die, and my father, my hero, went from hard charger to a disabled veteran,” Lunkwicz said. “I will never stop giving back to our military and our veterans because they deserve our gratitude.”
Douglas said it was important for him to put on a Veterans Day gathering this year because, for him, the holiday has had its meaning changed ever since he took the role of post commander.
Douglas said he sees his role as celebrating more than just his immediate circle of veteran friends — he is now honoring an entire organization of people and their experiences.
“The biggest change is that my concern is not for me and my little circle, my concern now is for the bigger population of veterans and their families,” Douglas said. “Being able to be in a position like this and help other veterans that are less fortunate, that is how it has changed me. Now, my effect is larger and having more than 300 members behind me is my power.”
The Temple post’s celebration was joined by officers from Harker Heights’s VFW Post No. 3892, who came to offer their support to other posts.
Jimmie Surles, senior vice commander of Post No. 3892, said getting together in order to honor veterans each year was important, especially getting together with other organizations. He said his post did not put on an event for Veterans Day this year but planned on visiting the seven VFW posts on the east side of the state organization’s District 14.
“All the VFWs, we are all in the same district … and we are one big happy family,” Surles said. “We all support our family, and especially with this being Veterans Day for all veterans, we just want to come out and support them.”
Local American Legion posts in both Temple and Belton also honored veterans Wednesday morning with coffee, pastries and the planting of flags.
A Veterans Day ceremony also was held at the Seaton Cemetery in East Bell County.