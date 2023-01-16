A Temple man faces a second-degree felony charge for allegedly shooting at a motorist who sped through a west side neighborhood on Saturday.
featured
Temple man charged with shooting at speeding motorist
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Cheesy fun: Salado to host Texas Pizza Festival
- Bed Bath & Beyond to keep Temple store open, close Heights location
- Film about Temple icon nears completion
- Police: West Temple neighborhood shooting leads to arrest
- Texell Credit Union plans to give away new car for 75th anniversary
- Little park on the prairie: Temple prepares for new park on undisturbed Blackland soil
- Crime Roundup: 3 Belton arrests include Temple man with felony conviction charged for carrying firearm
- Rio Grande Valley woman charged with manslaughter in 2021 traffic death near Temple
- Bell COVID-19 level raised to high as hospital admissions increase
- TISD hires new director of finance