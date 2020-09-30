Sophomores Jason Janczak and Stone Wall saw Lake Belton High School rise from a Temple field into a place they can call home for the next three years.
Jason, 15, was there when the first heaping of dirt was tossed during the school’s groundbreaking in May 2018. At the time, he was a seventh grader at North Belton Middle School.
“They took us over here on a bus. They gave us cool little golden shovels and had us pick up a little dirt and throw it into a pile,” the now sophomore said
Stone, 16, drove by every day and saw the school built piece by piece. Even his signature is on one of the beams. He participated in the topping out ceremony in April 2019 when he was still at North Belton Middle School.
“I was able to sign it during it,” Stone, also a sophomore, said. “It was amazing.”
After more than two years of construction, a $149.7 million bond and more than a decade of planning, the Belton Independent School District on Wednesday dedicated its second comprehensive high school during a ceremony with students and community leaders at the West Temple campus, 9809 FM 2483.
“It’s in moments like this where years of dreaming and hard work come to fruition that I’m often overwhelmed by gratitude such as I am today,” Belton school board President Suzanne McDonald said. “I am incredibly grateful to our community. We wouldn’t be here today without you.”
Wednesday was the first time Randy Pittenger — a former Belton ISD trustee who served for 24 years and was part of the earliest discussions about what would become Lake Belton High School — saw the campus in person.
He looked out onto the common area and was speechless as he marveled at the campus.
“(It’s a) wonderful, beautiful school that will serve generations of students,” Pittenger, now the president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “We couldn’t be prouder of how our community worked together to meet the needs of our growing population.”
The school district purchased the property in 2006 and started planning for a growth in West Temple, which is in north Belton ISD, Pittenger said.
“It’s because of the leadership of former board members, current board members, former administrators and current administrators that we have an exceptional product here for our kids to benefit from,” Superintendent Matt Smith said. “We can’t underestimate the impact each and every community member and their role in helping your dreams become a reality for our students.”
Jason and Stone have their favorite parts of LBHS.
As a drum major, it should be no surprise that Jason’s favorite place in his school is the band hall.
“I’m a theater kid so my favorite part probably has to be the (performing arts center). It’s really nice in there,” Stone said. “I can’t wait to do performances in there once it’s finished and the lights are hung up and this COVID pandemic is over and we have people in the audience. I can’t wait to perform on that stage.”
That excitement is exactly what Principal Jill Ross wants to see from the 935 students who attend Lake Belton High School.
“It is an exciting day. We are finally dedicating our building and our community to learning and teaching kids in Belton ISD,” Ross said. “It’s a little surreal to know that we’re finally to this point and we’re just ready. We’ve been ready. Our kids are here. I hope you see kids be happy and excited and they love their campus.”