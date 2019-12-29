After working for years in Killeen, Temple’s new city attorney Kathryn Davis wanted a change in scenery but also wanted to stay near her family who lived in the area.
For Davis, this was one of her biggest reasons for her recent job change to Temple, along with having had lived in Temple for many years and feeling interested in a new challenge. Davis had been working for the city attorney’s office in Killeen for the past 24 years, serving as the city attorney since 2003.
Davis was hired during the City Council’s Nov. 7 meeting, but started work on Dec. 9.
Early in her life, Davis said, she planned on going into law but first earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Texas to get writing experience.
Her goal upon entering Texas Tech University School of Law was to become a prosecutor. After law school, she worked for a year as the briefing attorney with the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston, before leaving for a job at the Killeen Police Department.
Davis worked for two years as the police legal advisor in Killeen before she was offered a job as a municipal prosecutor, where she thought she would be able to move up in her career.
“I was thinking that I am going to start prosecuting. I’ll start with misdemeanors then I will move up to the county or district attorney’s office and do the ‘real crimes,’” Davis said. “While I was prosecuting (cases), the deputy city attorney job came open due to attrition, and I was offered that job and took it. That opened my eyes to all the aspects of municipal law that I never knew existed.”
After her years in Killeen, Davis said she knew she wanted to stay in the area after laying down roots here but also wanted something new. Davis said that while she expects much of her work in Temple to be similar to what she did in Killeen, she is excited for new challenges as well.
Up until a year ago, Davis said she lived in Temple for 13 to 14 years. So when considering the move, she knew how interesting the change would be.
As the city attorney, Davis said she usually has to be involved in many different aspects of city government and practice a little bit of all types of law. This is why she said the growth in Temple, with the amount of changes and different projects that are happening, is so exciting for her.
“There is just so much positive growth that is happening in Temple and I am just so excited to be a part of that,” Davis said. “The level of economic development is unmatched, because there was economic development in the rest of the county but the extent to which it is happening here (is different). The way the Council seeks out those opportunities is unique and is fun and exciting to be a part of.”
While it is the city attorney’s job to help city officials with legal problems or questions that may arise, city attorneys also manage the dispensing of public records, a duty Davis said she takes seriously.
Davis said she is also excited that the city acquired new software, which will allow residents to submit open records requests online and search similar requests from the city.
“I 100 percent believe that the city’s records are the people’s records,” Davis said. “Our job as the city, and as the attorneys for the city, is to simply apply the requirements of the public information act and that is what I have always done and that is what I will always do.”