Staff working at Temple’s Service Center Public Works building will soon have more room to breathe as expansion designs begin.
A design to expand the building by more than 50 percent was unanimously approved by the Temple City Council during their regular meeting last week. Design of the building expansion will cost the city more than $112,500 and is expected to be completed by January.
The building, put into service in 2003, is located in a complex of other city service buildings in East Temple at 3210 E. Ave. H.
“As the city continues to grow, so does the need for the exceptional services that Public Works provides,” Don Bond, director of public works said. “This expansion is an investment into our facilities and will give us the capacity to meet the needs of our residents for years to come.”
City spokeswoman Emily Parks said the facility currently houses employees from several divisions within the public works department. These divisions include drainage, engineering, environmental services, transportation, utilities and the department’s administration.
Parks said about 50 of the department’s employees currently work at the location, with many of them being out in the field all day.
The extension is expected to add room for an additional 30 employees. The expansion to the facility is expected to be between 7,000 and 8,000 square feet, and be located in space intentionally left during the construction of the current 13,000 square-foot building.
The exact number of offices included in the expansion won’t be known until the designs are completed, Parks said. The city expects it to accommodate the next 20 years of expansion.
“Many of our facilities, including this one, are planned and designed to accommodate for expansion based on the future growth and needs of the city and its departments,” Parks said. “This proposed expansion will complete the ultimate building footprint that was originally anticipated for the Service Center. Future expansion of this facility is not anticipated.”
Parks said the city estimates the project will take about a year to complete, ending in spring of 2022. Officials have set aside $2.15 million for the construction.