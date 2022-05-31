U.S. Army Col. Edward Burke on Monday sought to remind people about the significance of Memorial Day: to remember all the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military.
Although some associate the holiday with the start of summer or a day out on the lake, Burke — a commander with the 1st Medical Brigade at Fort Hood — told veterans and community members how it even took him a few years to fully grasp its significance.
“I am a Vietnam veteran and my wife is also a daughter of a Vietnam veteran. In fact, the day we met, we talked about it so it’s a commonality that we share,” he said. “When I talked to her, she asked me what my future was going to be in the Army. I said, ‘As soon as my service obligation is up I’m gone.’”
But Burke — who serves in the oldest, largest and most-deployed medical brigade in the U.S. Army — noted how that was not the case during his Memorial Day service address Monday at the American Legion Post No. 133 in Temple.
“Here we are 17 years and four deployments later with two kids,” he said. “But it took those deployments for me to truly understand the meaning of Memorial Day and what it’s all about.”
During the service, the post recognized several veterans, including six who served in World War II — James M. Hinton, Maurice Cottle, James D. Abbott, Gus Nichols, Wesley Pershall and Walter Tomlin.
Vietnam veterans James Michael McNamara, Bart Lyon and Arthur Daniels were presented with a pin by retired U.S. Army Maj. Jason Palmer, the keynote speaker.
Temple Police officers served as the color guard during the Memorial Day service.
John T. Potts, post commander, rang a bell for each member who died since last year. Their names were read by the Rev. William Sterling, post chaplain, during the service.
Palmer, in his keynote address, noted how he approaches the Memorial Day holiday with humility.
“I recognize that the last thing you need is a 46-year-old to stand up in front of you and tell you the significance of Memorial Day … so I am in our sacred space right now to remember alongside you,” he said. “For many here, remembering service members, whose lives were lost in defense of our country, is not merely a mental exercise about abstract facts.
“No. You remember their names. You remember their faces. You remember their stories.”
Palmer, who retired from the U.S. Army after 25 years of service, did just that by reflecting on how his training, deployments, hardships and joys with his fellow soldiers impacted his life even after their deaths.
“We laughed and we cried together, and we were encouraged about their decision to live life in a way that pointed their chest toward the enemies of our nation,” he said. “We helped some of them as they transitioned into eternity, attended their rank ceremonies, and their memorial ceremonies and services.
“We attended their funerals.”
Palmer, the former assistant division chaplain for the 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Hood and current dean of spiritual life at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, stressed how one can support each fallen soldier’s family — as they may be “facing unfamiliar and daunting landscapes of grief” — by never forgetting their time on Earth.
“We can’t forget, making in some respects every day a Memorial Day for many of us,” he said. “There might be some days you want to forget, aspects or experiences, but we must not forget, because we, the survivors, are stewards of stories that were bought at great costs. No one is better positioned than we are to be able to tell this generation and future ones about the high costs of freedom. I pray that you will join me and rededicate yourself to that mission.”
Palmer called on residents in the Central Texas community and beyond to answer that call.
“I pray that you will join me … to use this day and the days that follow to tell the stories. Don’t keep those in your mind,” he said. “There are so many in our community and in your own family that would benefit from hearing about the cost of freedom, because you never know how many more chances you will have to be able to tell that story.”